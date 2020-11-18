Home > Auto > Photos > In pics: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, Fiat Chrysler's strongest and fastest

In pics: 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, Fiat Chrysler's strongest and fastest

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 12:26 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • With a V8 engine and the ability to go from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, Fiat Chrysler's Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 is the most powerful Jeep the company has ever made.
Fiat Chrysler has finally taken the covers off the production version of the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. It is almost the same as the 392 Concept showcased a few months ago except a few changes.
1/6Fiat Chrysler has finally taken the covers off the production version of the new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392. It is almost the same as the 392 Concept showcased a few months ago except a few changes.
The grille has been optimized to improve cooling of the massive V8 engine, and a new instrument cluster inside.
2/6The grille has been optimized to improve cooling of the massive V8 engine, and a new instrument cluster inside.
The car is equipped with 33-inch wheels mounted on 17-inch wheels, and Jeep says it improved the attack and departure angles. The Jeep will have improved off-road capability with 32.5 inches of water clearance and improved suspension articulation.
3/6The car is equipped with 33-inch wheels mounted on 17-inch wheels, and Jeep says it improved the attack and departure angles. The Jeep will have improved off-road capability with 32.5 inches of water clearance and improved suspension articulation.
It features the permanent Select-Track 4WD system in addition to 4WD auto, 4WD high, neutral and 4WD low modes. It has Dana 44 front and rear axles, with thicker tubes, for difficult off-road situations, electronic locking differentials and electronic disconnect for the front stabiliser bar.
4/6It features the permanent Select-Track 4WD system in addition to 4WD auto, 4WD high, neutral and 4WD low modes. It has Dana 44 front and rear axles, with thicker tubes, for difficult off-road situations, electronic locking differentials and electronic disconnect for the front stabiliser bar.
The Rubicon 392 signature is embossed on the seats and is offered as standard with a leather upholstery, infotainment group, advanced safety, body-coloured hardtop and other normally optional items. Mopar will also offer a wide range of specialty accessories.
5/6The Rubicon 392 signature is embossed on the seats and is offered as standard with a leather upholstery, infotainment group, advanced safety, body-coloured hardtop and other normally optional items. Mopar will also offer a wide range of specialty accessories.
The Rubicon 392 gets a 6.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine which has increased power of 470 horses and a 637 Nm torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters - a first for the Wrangler. Jeep claims those numbers are enough to take the Wrangler from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
6/6The Rubicon 392 gets a 6.4-litre naturally aspirated V8 engine which has increased power of 470 horses and a 637 Nm torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters - a first for the Wrangler. Jeep claims those numbers are enough to take the Wrangler from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.
OTHER GALLERIES
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue