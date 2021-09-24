Home > Auto > Photos > In Pics: 2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; a detailed look

In Pics: 2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; a detailed look

5 Photos . Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 08:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk
Ducati officially launched the 2021 Ducati Monster at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and the Ducati Monster Plus at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ducati claims that the new Monster is an all-new model, developed from scratch. 
The new Ducati Monster is available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels and Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels.
The new Monster is equipped with three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). Everything is managed via the handlebar controls and the bike now features a new 4.3
The latest Ducati Monster bikes claim to be the lightest and most compact while still promising to offer a whole lot of ride performance.
