In Pics: 2021 Ducati Monster launched in India; a detailed look 5 Photos . Updated: 24 Sep 2021, 08:02 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/5Ducati officially launched the 2021 Ducati Monster at ₹10.99 lakh and the Ducati Monster Plus at ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). 2/5Ducati claims that the new Monster is an all-new model, developed from scratch. 3/5The new Ducati Monster is available in Ducati Red and Dark Stealth with black wheels and Aviator Grey with GP Red wheels. 4/5The new Monster is equipped with three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). Everything is managed via the handlebar controls and the bike now features a new 4.3" colour TFT dashboard featuring racing graphics inspired by the Panigale V4, with a large rev counter that shows the gear position as well. 5/5The latest Ducati Monster bikes claim to be the lightest and most compact while still promising to offer a whole lot of ride performance.