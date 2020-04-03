In pics: 2020's hottest new cars just turned as cold as ice 7 Photos . Updated: 03 Apr 2020, 06:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk The coronavirus pandemic and its attendant recession may be the worst time to launch a car as the global auto industry is witnessing an unprecedented, near-instantaneous drop in demand. 1/7The much-anticipated new Land Rover Defender launches this year while the brand’s manufacturing sites remain shuttered. Though the vehicle’s release remains on schedule, the first media test drives planned for April have been cancelled. 2/7Aston Martin unveiled the first SUV, the DBX, in its 107-year-old history. The 542-horsepower DBX's media drives were planned for May but now have been postponed. Production at all the company’s manufacturing sites remain halted. (AFP) 3/7Tesla started deliveries of Model Y, a compact electric SUV, to customers in March but the vehicle has yet to be seen in the wild in significant numbers. 4/7BMW 'e-revealed' the i4 Concept, which had been slated to premier at the since-cancelled Geneva Auto Show. The company has yet to show the production version, but it’s expected to be an all-electric sedan that uses an 80-kilowatt-hour battery to get 530 horsepower and 372 miles of driving range. 5/7The Ferrari Roma supercar debuted in Rome in November. The 611-horsepower, V8 Roma was supposed to roll into dealerships toward the end of the year but a production halt has now come in its way. (Reuters) 6/7McLaren Elva supercar packs a punch: 804 horsepower on a V8 engine and rear-wheel drive. McLaren had planned to build just 399 of them, each one customized and delivered at the end of 2020. The company will finalize physical development once staff are back in the plants. (Photo grab of Elva from video posted on Youtube by McLaren Automotive.) 7/7Lotus' effort to piece together its first new vehicle in more than a decade has been put on hold as production remains halted at its Norwich headquarters. The machine, dubbed Evija, is shaped like a spaceship with trimmed sides and massive wheels. Only 130 of these will be built. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@LotusCars)