In pics: 2020 Honda WR-V launched with style upgrades and BS 6 engine options 8 Photos . Updated: 02 Jul 2020, 12:48 PM IST HT Auto Desk Honda WR-V 2020 features several styling changes on the outside while promising a more up-market cabin and is available with BS 6-compliant petrol and diesel engine options. 1/8Honda WR-V 2020 has been launched in India at a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh, going up to ₹10.99 lakh (ex showroom, Delhi). 2/8WR-V is available in SV MT and VX MT options in both petrol and diesel. It is offered with three years unlimited kilometers' warranty as standard. Customers can also opt for two years of addition unlimited or limited warranty. 3/8The new WR-V now gets a solid wing chrome grille, LED projector head lights integrated with DRLs and position lamps which have been re-designed and new LED fog lamps. The R16 dualtone diamond cut alloys further enhance the looks. 4/8The LED rear combination tail lights are also part of changes on the outside. 5/8Honda has equipped the new WR-V with a single-touch electric sunroof. 6/8The cabin of the WR-V promises to offer more comfort and convenience. It gets Auto AC with touchscreen control panel, push-button start/stop with illumination, compatibility with Honda Smart Key System, among others. The company claims the quality of seat upholstery has been improved and there are additional chrome accents to add to the appeal. 7/8The new WR-V comes with a seven-inch infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It has other functionalities like in-built Satellite Linked Turn-by-Turn navigation, Live Traffic support through USB Wi-Fi receiver, Voice Command, Messages and support for wireless infrared remote. 8/8WR-V claims to offer mileage of 23.7 km/l in the 1.5-litre i-DTEC engine option which has max power of 100ps@3600 rpm. In the 1.2L i-VTEC petrol engine, mileage is claimed to be at 16.5 km/l and there's max power of 90PS@6000 rpm. Max torque figures are 200 Nm and 110 Nm, respectively.