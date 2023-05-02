In pics: Ducati Monster SP track-ready motorcycle launched at ₹15.95 lakh
Ducati Monster SP is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta engine. It puts out 111 hp and 93 Nm.
Ducati Monster SP is a track-focused version of the Monster. The SP is the top-end version of the Monster that is currently on sale.
It is priced at ₹15,95,000 ex-showroom. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, with deliveries starting immediately.
Monster SP weighs 2 kg lighter than the standard Monster. This is due to the lighter battery, lighter suspension setup and lighter brakes.
Braking duties are done by Brembo Stylema Calipers and twin 320 mm discs in the front.
Powering the Ducati Monster SP is the Testastretta 11° engine. It puts out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as well.
Suspension duties are performed by Fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Öhlins upside -down forks in the front and Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber at the rear.
There is all-LED lighting and dynamic turn indicators as well.
The instrument cluster is a 4.3-inch colour TFT unit and there are three riding modes as well.
First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 17:48 PM IST
