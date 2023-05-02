HT Auto
Home Auto Photos 2023 Ducati Monster Sp Launched: Check Prices, Specs And Features

In pics: Ducati Monster SP track-ready motorcycle launched at 15.95 lakh

Ducati Monster SP is powered by a 937 cc Testastretta engine. It puts out 111 hp and 93 Nm. 
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 May 2023, 17:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ducati Monster SP is a track-focused version of the Monster. The SP is the top-end version of the Monster that is currently on sale. 
1/8
Ducati Monster SP is a track-focused version of the Monster. The SP is the top-end version of the Monster that is currently on sale. 
Ducati Monster SP is a track-focused version of the Monster. The SP is the top-end version of the Monster that is currently on sale. 
Ducati Monster SP is a track-focused version of the Monster. The SP is the top-end version of the Monster that is currently on sale. 
It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,95,000 ex-showroom. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, with deliveries starting immediately.
2/8
It is priced at 15,95,000 ex-showroom. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, with deliveries starting immediately.
It is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,95,000 ex-showroom. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, with deliveries starting immediately.
It is priced at 15,95,000 ex-showroom. Bookings are now open across all Ducati dealerships in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, with deliveries starting immediately.
Monster SP weighs 2 kg lighter than the standard Monster. This is due to the lighter battery, lighter suspension setup and lighter brakes.
3/8
Monster SP weighs 2 kg lighter than the standard Monster. This is due to the lighter battery, lighter suspension setup and lighter brakes.
Monster SP weighs 2 kg lighter than the standard Monster. This is due to the lighter battery, lighter suspension setup and lighter brakes.
Monster SP weighs 2 kg lighter than the standard Monster. This is due to the lighter battery, lighter suspension setup and lighter brakes.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Ducati Monster (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Monster
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10.99 - 11.24 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Xdiavel (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Xdiavel
1262 cc | Manual
₹18 - 22.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Supersport 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Supersport 950
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Scrambler 1100 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079 cc
₹10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
955 cc
₹17.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Ducati Diavel 1260 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel 1260
1262 cc
₹17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Braking duties are done by Brembo Stylema Calipers and twin 320 mm discs in the front. 
4/8
Braking duties are done by Brembo Stylema Calipers and twin 320 mm discs in the front. 
Braking duties are done by Brembo Stylema Calipers and twin 320 mm discs in the front. 
Braking duties are done by Brembo Stylema Calipers and twin 320 mm discs in the front. 
Powering the Ducati Monster SP is the Testastretta 11° engine. It puts out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as well.
5/8
Powering the Ducati Monster SP is the Testastretta 11° engine. It puts out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as well.
Powering the Ducati Monster SP is the Testastretta 11° engine. It puts out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as well.
Powering the Ducati Monster SP is the Testastretta 11° engine. It puts out 111 hp at 9,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 93 Nm at 6,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission that gets a slipper clutch and a quickshifter as well.
Suspension duties are performed by Fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Öhlins upside -down forks in the front and Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber at the rear.
6/8
Suspension duties are performed by Fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Öhlins upside -down forks in the front and Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber at the rear.
Suspension duties are performed by Fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Öhlins upside -down forks in the front and Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber at the rear.
Suspension duties are performed by Fully adjustable 43 mm diameter Öhlins upside -down forks in the front and Fully adjustable Öhlins shock absorber at the rear.
There is all-LED lighting and dynamic turn indicators as well. 
7/8
There is all-LED lighting and dynamic turn indicators as well. 
There is all-LED lighting and dynamic turn indicators as well. 
There is all-LED lighting and dynamic turn indicators as well. 
The instrument cluster is a 4.3-inch colour TFT unit and there are three riding modes as well. 
8/8
The instrument cluster is a 4.3-inch colour TFT unit and there are three riding modes as well. 
The instrument cluster is a 4.3-inch colour TFT unit and there are three riding modes as well. 
The instrument cluster is a 4.3-inch colour TFT unit and there are three riding modes as well. 
First Published Date: 02 May 2023, 17:48 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati India Monster Monster SP
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
51% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 298 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city