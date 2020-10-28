The threat from climate change is a real and present challenge for humanity and future generations may be at a far bigger risk than people in current times are at. As such, electric vehicles are touted as one of several ways of saving the planet and children may be at the forefront of convincing buyers to go green.

A recent survey carried out by French car maker Peugeot in the UK found that more than two-third of 1,250 children questioned said that electric vehicles and plug-in vehicles are beneficial for our planet. And parents of half of the total number of children surveyed said that their kids have expressed a desire for them to buy an EV.

And it is not as if younger children aren't aware. Kids between seven and 12 years of age, the survey found, are increasingly asking their parents to be more conscious when it comes to the environment. Despite their young age, many have even inquired about what an EV is and why their parents aren't buying one.

The survey found that a mammoth 77.2% of the children said they were asked before major purchasing decisions made by parents. As such, views of children before buying a vehicle - including EVs, may be a key factor before the purchase is actually made.

And while this survey is specific to the UK, the growing awareness among children when it comes to the planet is heartening. This also includes awareness related to EVs and at least some of their benefits for the owner as well as the environment. "It’s great to see the next generation of car buyers so interested in full electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, and to know that they understand the positive impact these vehicles have on the environment," said David Peel, Managing Director of Peugeot UK, in a press statement. "With this in mind, it’s really positive to see through our research how influential children are in the purchase decisions their parents make."