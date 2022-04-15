Yamaha opens North India's second ‘Blue Square' premium outlet in Delhi

HT Auto
Yamaha's new concept-driven showroom is spread across 1940 sq.ft. in Dwarka, Delhi.Yamaha says that its new Blue Square showroom has been designed to define the legacy of Yamaha’s role in global motorsports.
| Updated on: 15 Apr 2022, 05:45 PM
Yamaha Motor India announced the opening of its first ‘Blue Square’ outlet in Dwarka, Delhi. The new outlet has been introduced under the banner of ‘Sawhney Automobiles’. The company informed that the new 3S facility will offer end-to-end sales, service and spares support. 

The brand says that its new ‘Blue Square’ showroom has been designed to define ‘the legacy of Yamaha’s role in global motorsports’. The new outlet is said to offer a sense of community, creating a space for customers to connect with the ethos of the brand. Yamaha's new concept-driven showroom is spread across 1940 sq.ft. in Dwarka, Delhi.

(Also Read: 2022 Yamaha Y16ZR World GP 60th Anniversary edition scooter launched)

As per Yamaha, its new outlet has been announced as part of its ‘The call of the Blue’ brand campaign. “As a part of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha is excited to announce the launch of the 1st Blue Square showroom in Delhi. The Northern region is an extremely important market for Yamaha. Through these premium outlets, we aim to offer captivating digital and personal experiences while keeping in mind the customer preferences. Our motive for every customer who steps into a Blue Square showroom, is to attain a sense of belonging to Yamaha's rich heritage in international motorsports," said Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies. 

With the latest announcement, the company has reached 62 Blue Square outlets PAN India. Yamaha has its ‘Blue Square’ showrooms in Tamil Nadu Karnataka, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Orissa, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and other North-Eastern States.

“The Blue Square showroom enables our customers to interact with the brand, acquire product information, and check out the Yamaha accessories and apparels, providing them with a smooth buying and ownership experience," Chihana added.

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2022, 05:42 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha Yamaha Motor India Yamaha Blue Square
