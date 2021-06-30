With parts hotter than Delhi, Canada targets end to sale of ICE vehicles by 2035

Canada has become the latest country to announce a ban on sales of new internal combustion engine cars and light trucks from 2035 as it looks to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and achieve net-zero emissions across the country by 2050.

In November last year , the Canadian province of Quebec had announced that it will ban the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger cars from 2035 , joining the likes of California. However, now the Canadian federal government has announced that the initiative will be adopted across the whole country.

(Also read | Full stop on fossil fuels: This country plans to ban sale of petrol, diesel cars)

With a combination of investments and regulations, the country aims to transition toward the green goal. The government has also set interim targets for 2025 and 2030."We are committed to aligning Canada's zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions ," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in the statement.

The move comes as Canada is going through an intense climate change. The country recorded its highest ever temperature of 46.6°C on Sunday as some parts of the country suffered from heatwave. On Tuesday , it recorded its highest ever temperature for a third straight day at 49.5°C. Thus , reducing greenhouses gases in the country has become all the more important. Condemning the climate change , Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg wrote on Twitter , "We're destabilizing the planet. Meanwhile our leaders continue to... invest fantasy amounts into fossil fuel infrastructure."

(Also read | Here's where India stands as world gets ready to shun petrol and diesel vehicles)