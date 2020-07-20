With eye on reborn Hummer, GM bets big on EV product offensive

Surviving and possibly flourishing in the automotive space in the near future may be all about having a wide variety of capable electrical vehicles in the product catalog and this has not been missed by General Motors, a company that has been one of the power players in the world but also one that is now keen to reinvent itself using battery-powered vehicles. After making massive waves globally for its decision to breathe electric life into the once iconic Hummer, the company has now revealed it has plans to drive in a total of 12 EVs.

GM recently revealed its plans of bringing forth 12 EVs in a list which includes several models already announced and others which have generated fresh curiosity. So, while developments related GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq have already been known, the company has gone ahead and confirmed even more products without actually naming these or putting out their details.

For now, GM is concentrating its might on getting the EV launch right. A bulk of the success will depend on how the Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq fare. The Cadillac Lyriq will be the first off the block and is expected to go on sale some time mid 2021. It is being aimed at the traditional Cadillac buyer who may now be more interested in clean fuel technology in a design language that is unconventionally futuristic. The SUV promises to have dollops of space on the inside and all the luxury that Cadillac vehicles have long been known for.

It is the Hummer though that has cornered the maximum attention and interest. Once the bread and butter in terms of mobility for the rich and famous, the Hummer's fall was as dramatic as its rise and because it was a fuel guzzler, it died a rather painful death. An electric battery transplant, however, may just be what is needed to bring it back to life and GM has been dropping hints about the upcoming vehicle from time to time. The vehicle will reportedly boast of 1,000 horsepower and a 200 kWh battery pack. Expect it to have a massive torque figure and while there have been some claims about these figures, these have been speculations at best.

GM brands like Chevrolet have already had electric presence courtesy Bolt EV but it is now that GM as a whole is looking at going electric in a big way. With fortunes dipping in recent times, this could well be the lifeline that puts the automotive giant back on the path towards world domination.