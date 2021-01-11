World's wealthiest person, Tesla CEO Elon Musk can afford any car that he wants today. But, his taste for cars wasn't questionable even 20 years ago and so wasn't his bank balance. In 1999, young Musk bought his first supercar - a McLaren F1.

A video recently posted on YouTube by CNN from its archives, shows the Tesla CEO taking delivery of his McLaren supercar with his newfound Silicon Valley riches. In the video, the entrepreneur calls it a "million dollar" supercar. He notes that there are only 62 such McLarens in the world and he'll be the owner of one of the rare supercars.

Musk can be seen super excited when the car arrives and also a bit emotional. "Just three years ago, I was showering at the YMC and sleeping on the office floor. And now, I’ve got a million-dollar car and quite a few creature comforts. It is a moment in my life," he tells CNN then.

The McLaren F1 makes use of a naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing 618 hp and 627 PS. It can accelerate from O-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and remains one of the fastest production cars ever made.

It is also quite interesting to note that the the maker of only electric cars had his share of appreciation for combustion-engine cars as well. "It is the fastest car in the world," Musk says as his McLaren is driven out of the truck it arrives in.

At the time of taking the delivery of the McLaren, Musk was the CEO of X.Com, a company which is now called PayPal. His then fiancee, Justice Wilson is also seen in the video, accompanying him to take the delivery of his dream car.