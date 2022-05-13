Watch: This Tesla Model 3 EV crashes into convention centre at 112 kmph

A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle crashed into a convention centre in Ohio at a speed of 112 kmph. No one has been injured.

A video has surfaced on the internet that shows a Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle almost flying and crashing into a convention centre in Columbus, Ohio. Reportedly, the incident took place on May 4 and it mentioned that the Tesla electric vehicle was cruising on SR-315 when the crash took place. The driver of the EV failed to put the brakes on the car which led to the massive crash. Reports also mentioned that there have been no serious injuries or fatalities.

The driver of the Tesla Model 3 electric car was driving at a speed of 112 kmph on the Neil Avenue exit when the accident took place. The electric car drove through a red light at Vine Street and North High Street before the user lost control. Reports say that a few who witnessed the accident said to the officials that the driver of the EV appeared to speed to pass a yellow light and the individual did not slow down before the vehicle crashed into the convention centre.

No serious injuries have been reported, however, the driver of the Tesla EV suffered minor injuries. Officials said the individual remained in a stable condition. The police have not reported if the Tesla Model 3 electric car was on Autopilot mode when the accident took place.

It has been reported that an amount of around $250,000 and $350,000 will be needed to repair the damage that has been done to the centre following the crash. During the incident, multiple events were being conducted in the convention centre including a girls’ junior volleyball championship.

