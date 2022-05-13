HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Treads Tumultuously As Elon Musk Makes Power Moves For Twitter

Tesla treads tumultuously as Elon Musk makes power moves for Twitter

Elon Musk is attempting to takeover Twitter and Tesla investors are worried he may be too distracted to focus on EV operations.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2022, 11:11 AM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla may be bearing the brunt of CEO Elon Musk decision to make a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, with shares of the electric vehicle (EV) giant tumbling by as much as 16 per cent just this week. A degree of uncertainty among investors about Musk's move for Twitter, along with potential legal issues, may have harmed Tesla more than even anticipated previously.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

(Also read: Tesla issues recall for 1,30,000 EVs in US on touchscreen display malfunction)

Tesla share price was down to $728, taking a tumble of $45.08, at closing on Thursday. Bloomberg reports that there is a fear that Musk acquiring Twitter may be a distraction away from operating and overseeing what is the world's largest EV company. The same flamboyance with which Musk has gone about his work and strategies is once again creating ripples.

While Musk is the world's wealthiest person and Tesla remains the global EV leader despite being present in only a handful of markets, the sudden move from the 50-year-old to try and take over Twitter has caused quite a lot of flutter around the world.

According to Wall Street Journal, US securities regulators are looking into Musk's rather unclear disclosure of having bought more than five per cent of Twitter shares. The Tesla CEO now owns more than nine per cent of the social-media company. It is alleged by some Twitter shareholders that Musk had already hit a five per-cent stake in Twitter by March 24 and that he should have disclosed this to regulators. It is further alleged that he didn't do so till April 4. A lawsuit has now been filed against Musk.

All of this is having an impact on Tesla with share prices down 26 per cent since April 14 when Musk first made an offer to buy Twitter at $54.20 per share. It is, after all, a crucial time for the EV manufacturer as it looks at starting operations at its new headquarters in Texas and hunts for newer markets in a bid to further increase its production, delivery and sales numbers. 

First Published Date: 13 May 2022, 11:11 AM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk Tesla Twitter EV Electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The newest C-Class from Mercedes is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the model it replaces.
2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class launched at 55 lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield bikes get costlier in India. Check new prices here
Tata Nexon EV has breached the 2000 sales milestone.
2022 Tata Nexon EV Max: All new features discussed in detail

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479

Latest News

Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed
Ola S1 owner complains of software bug making e-scooter reverse at full speed
No shit: Your shiny BMW car may have paint made from bio-waste materials
No shit: Your shiny BMW car may have paint made from bio-waste materials
Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained
Tata Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Max: Similarities, differences explained
LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition sold out within minutes of online listing
LiveWire S2 Del Mar Launch Edition sold out within minutes of online listing
Over 320,000 Mercedes SUVs under watch for potential brake failure in US, Canada
Over 320,000 Mercedes SUVs under watch for potential brake failure in US, Canada

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city