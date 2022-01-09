Watch: This speed fest in Dubai might become your next bucket list stop

These engines are heavily boosted six and eight-cylinder motors that make the SUVs way too powerful to tackle the sand. Since the surface of the track is not stable, despite powerful engines, the drivers find it difficult to navigate their cars properly. The participants try their best to stay till the end of the course and make a run over the sand for at least six seconds, each trying to reach the top of the dune as they struggle to gather traction in the wheels all the way up to the top.

It is not only the event that attracts people but the video of it too heavily draws many towards it. Many posted positive comments on the event video posted on YouTube. A few stated that they eagerly wait for the coverage of the Liwa Hill Climb event every year. Some highly requested the behind-the-scenes footage of the race. The comments make it evident that speed junkies around the world love the combination of a good powerful turbo and sand.