World’s first drag race between flying electric cars feature Airspeeder MK3

Matt Pearson, the head of Alauda Aeronautics, noted that the pilot test of the Airspeeder Mk3 unmanned vehicles demonstrates the possibilities of a future new class of road transport. The upcoming eVTOL EV races in the near future will not only create a new sport, but will also contribute to the further development of electric transport.

The first official races of the eVTOL Airspeeder league will take place in the next two years. At the first stage, it will be unmanned competitions, and the drivers will be in ground cabins, driving the car using virtual reality technologies.

The next stages will include a series of Airspeeder EXA Series flights, in which four teams from different countries will take part. Three stages of the international competition are planned to be held in unmanned mode with remote control of eVTOL electric vehicles.

Full-fledged international competitions, in which 10 companies will take part, will be held only in 2023. These races will involve eVTOL electric vehicles with a crew. The eVTOL Airspeeder league, according to the organizers, will help to transfer urban transport to a new technological level, and will also help to ensure prompt transportation in emergency situations, while ensuring zero emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere.