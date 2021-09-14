Watch: Stolen Range Rover repeatedly rams into BMW, hits 12 other parked cars

The first smash by the bigger vehicle threw the BMW sideways, also hitting two other parked vehicles. Next, the BMW driver got out of the vehicle to check on the young passengers but the Range Rover again speeded towards him. After repeatedly ramming into the BMW, the SUV finally managed to push it towards the side of the street and then took off in great speed.

Between the smashing events, the CCTV shows a young girl getting away from the vehicle followed by a young boy. After the Range Rover speeds off hitting more vehicles parked on the street, the footage shows the abandoned BMW with both front and rear doors left open and no one inside.

After police reached the crash scene, they found at least ten to twelve other vehicles damaged in the horrific incident. The Range Rover was reported to be stolen from a few streets across just moments before the incident. The police is still investigating the accident and there has made no arrests so far. There is also no report of injuries to people.