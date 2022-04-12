Watch: Rimac Nevera undertakes intensive winter testing ahead of deliveries

The Rimac Nevera hypercar was tested in the Arctic Circle at night for extreme temperatures said to be about -15°C (5°F).

Rimac Automobili has completed the final rounds of winter testing for the Nevera all-electric hypercar ahead of customer deliveries. The vehicle was put through two weeks of intensive winter testing at Pirelli’s Sottozero Centre near the Arctic Circle in Sweden. The tests were meant to fine-tune systems of the vehicle such as the ABS, ESP and torque-vectoring.

The Nevera hypercar was tested at night for extreme temperatures as daytime temperatures in the Arctic Circle were unusually warm. The temperature during night testing was said to be about -15°C (5°F). The hypercar was also tested for the Pirelli P Zero Winter tyres - a joint development between Pirelli and Rimac. For summers, the hypercar uses Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Though Rimac has already homologated the 1,914-horsepower Nevera for customer deliveries in the US and the EU, the winter testing was carried out to to validate the results in the climactic chambers and ensure every control system functions properly in all conditions.

Testing the Nevera on a low grip surfaces allowed the team to make consistent and accurate observations on how the systems are performing in low temperatures. “Things happen much more slowly than they would do on asphalt, and we have nice, even, smooth handling tracks so we know the data we get isn’t affected by surface imperfections or temperature swings," said Miroslav Zrnčević, Bugatti-Rimac Chief Test and Development Driver. He added that the team is happy with the results after two weeks of extensive testing.

Rimac Nevera hypercar is limited to just 150 units, each costing €2 million or around $2.2 million. The owners are set to receive their all-electric hypercars within the next couple of months. The vehicle is touted to be the fastest accelerating road-spec car in the world, capable of sprinting 0-90 kmph in just 1.86 seconds at a top speed of 415 kmph.

