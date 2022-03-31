Are these new hypercars from Bugatti and Rimac?

Bugatti Rimac seems to have teased two new hypercars, one for each brand. The photo was teased as Bugatti Rimac celebrate its decision to open a new engineering and design centre in Berlin. The company has announced that Bugatti Rimac design director Achim Anscheidt and chief technology officer Emilio Scervo will work together to develop new generation Bugatti and Rimac hypercars.

The image revealed by the hypercar manufacturer company shows a range of Bugatti and Rimac models. At the right of the image, there is a fleet of Bugatti models including Bolide, La Voiture Noire, Centodiecu, Divo, Chiron, 16C Galibier concept and a Veyron Super Sport as well. On the left, there is Rimac Nevara accompanied by two other models covered. One of the covered cars gets a Rimac branded cover, while the other dons a Bugatti cover.

This interesting image has fuelled speculation of the company teasing two new hypercars, one from each brand.

The auto company is yet to reveal any detail regarding any upcoming hypercars. The car with the Bugatti cover could be the successor of the Chiron. Bugatti has been working on its next-generation hypercar for the last 18 months, and the teased model could be the one that would debut as its next mean machine. Mate Rimac previously said that the car would come with an innovative internal combustion engine and it would be heavily electrified.

Rimac is currently in the middle of a massive expansion program. In late 2021, the Croatian hypercar maker started building a new global headquarter that will house an on-site test track, a museum along with a design, engineering, production and test facility as well.

