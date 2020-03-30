Watch: Mahindra's in-house respiratory device nears completion

Mahindra announced previously that it has joined hands with the Indian Government to fight the coronavirus pandemic and it is developing ventilators which will play a vital role in the fight against COVID-19.

Mahindra's Igatpuri and Mumbai teams are working on a respiratory device project and have already prepared the first ventilator prototype within days of the official announcement.

Dr Pawan K Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday took to Twitter to share a video of a working ventilator model.

He wrote, "Mahindra’s in-house effort for affordable respiratory device is near fruition. Video shows a working model. Packaging yet to be done. Testing started. Looking for ideas on what to call it?"

Mahindra’s in-house effort for affordable respiratory device is near fruition. Video shows a working model. Packaging yet to be done. Testing started. Looking for ideas on what to call it? Will go fo approvals soon ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ ⁦@drharshvardhan⁩ ⁦@MahindraRise⁩ pic.twitter.com/Z2T5fsyDCb — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) March 30, 2020





When ready, the device will cost around ₹7,500 (claimed) and thus will prove to be a critical resource as the country is fighting through the shortage of lifesaving medical devices. Its cost will be the key USP and hence it can be made available throughout the medical centres across India which lack the required inventory to fight the on-going health crisis.

The company has also announced in the past that it is working alongside an existing ventilator manufacturer and two major public sector firms in order to get assistance in the development of the final design of Mahindra's respiratory device.

In other reports, Mr. Goyenka on Saturday also announced that Mahindra and Mahindra will produce 'Face Shields' for healthcare workers who are at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19.

"With a design sourced from our partner Ford Motor, we are now ready to make this Face Shield for use of medical service providers. We are targeting to make 500 on Monday and then ramp up," said Goenka on his Twitter handle.



