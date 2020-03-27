Mahindra to offer uninterrupted service support amid coronavirus pandemic

Domestic auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on Friday assured its customers of uninterrupted service support and said all scheduled maintenance services and warranty renewals will be honoured despite validity expiration, amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The company, in a statement, said it has taken optimal measures to stay responsive during these times and will continue to actively engage with customers during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

"The company has promised customers that any missed deadlines during the current situation on scheduled maintenance services and warranty renewals will be honoured and would be considered in the most customer-centric manner by the Mahindra team," the company statement said.

In view of the current situation, Mahindra Customer Care has urged the customers to engage with the company through its digital platforms for all vehicle-related needs, it added.

“We assure customers of our continued assistance during these difficult times and hope these initiatives will help assuage any concerns they have regarding their vehicles," said Veejay Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said.

Limited lines of Mahindra's toll-free number have been kept alive with employees safely working from their homes and providing the best possible resolution remotely, the company said.

