Watch: Lamborghini's work in progress for its upcoming product

Be it Countach or Miura, the teaser has stirred some significant interest as the comments on the video show that people are eagerly waiting for the upcoming model. One even went ahead to say how a Lamborghini isn't just a supercar but also a piece of art. Now, it is only a matter of time when Lamborghini will unveil what it has up its sleeves.

Lamborghini recently unveiled the Countach LPI 800-4 supercar in a hybrid form. It is powered by an aspirated V12 engine that has been incorporated with Lamborghini’s hybrid supercapacitor technology. The 6.5-litre V-12 engine has been combined with a 48-volt e-motor that has been mounted directly on the gearbox. While the former can generate a power of 769 hp, the latter adds a power output of 34 hp that takes the total power output of the supercar to 803 hp. This power is transmitted to all the four wheels of the new Countach with the help of a seven-speed gearbox.

Lamborghini informed that it will manufacture only 112 units of this new model. Earlier, another report stated that all of the 112 models have been sold, however, the price of the car has not been revealed.