Watch: Ford Mustang doing burnout ends up banging into a pole

Though it is unclear how much damage did the vehicle sustain, its front end is apparently crushed and its hood has also been badly bent. The Mustang will certainly need to be repaired which might make a huge bill but thankfully there were no injuries due to the incident.

Mustangs have been a part of stunt crashes often and in one of the viral videos posted online last year, a pony car skids off the slushy surface while trying to perform donuts. Apparently, the person behind the wheel did not take the usual precautions of locking the door or wear seat belts. As a result, the door of the Ford Mustang was thrown open and he fell. It all appeared as if the Ford Mustang just flung its driver off in disgust.