Watch: Artist hand-paints his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in the middle of street

A video has emerged on YouTube showing Saudi Arabian artist Abdullah Qandeel hand-painting his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ in the middle of the street in front of a hotel in Monaco. The artist can be seen applying real paint on the exterior of his Aventador worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The video caption also confirms that the design seen on the vehicle is not a wrap but has been made using paint. It is not just the exterior but the Aventador SVJ's interior as well received a colourful treatment to match the vibes of the exterior theme. Qandeel carried out the painting activity in the middle of the street and day to make sure that he could grab all the attention possible.

Qandeel has given his Lamborghini Aventador SVJ a very colourful treatment with lines of myriad colours flowing across the entire vehicle in intersecting patterns. His customised Aventador SVJ super car is just one among the 963 units ever produced by Lamborghini.

The supercar was first introduced in 2018 and it sources power from a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and has a top speed of 350 km/h. Its exterior is made up of ultra-lightweight materials and has been enhanced with aerodynamic profiles.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ's interior features carbon fiber in monocoque as well as the doors, seats, center tunnel and console. Leather and Alcantara upholstery adds to its luxurious appeal.

The Aventador SVJ is not the only vehicle that Qandeel has hand-painted. A look at his Instagram page reveals that the artist has also applied colourful theme on a 997-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, which again is not a very common vehicle. The artist has also posted various pictures on his social media account of the hand-painted Lamborghini vehicle.