Little golden Citroen Ami outshines expensive supercars on London streets

Citroen's one-off gold-wrapped Ami turned heads as it toured London streets

It crossed locations such as Knightsbridge, New Bond Street, Mayfair, and Park Lane

The car is on a tour of seven UK cities from August 18 till September 4

It is visiting Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Edinburgh

The aim is to delight customers with a 100% electric offering

 Citroen wants to make people aware that Ami is a zero-emission urban mobility solution

The model has become even more relevant with ultra low emission zones coming up

Clean air zones and other emissions reducing schemes have also taken prominence

This is prompting commuters to adopt clean mobility solutions
