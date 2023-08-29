Little golden Citroen Ami outshines expensive supercars on London streets

Citroen's one-off gold-wrapped Ami turned heads as it toured London streets
It crossed locations such as Knightsbridge, New Bond Street, Mayfair, and Park Lane
The car is on a tour of seven UK cities from August 18 till September 4
It is visiting Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Edinburgh
The aim is to delight customers with a 100% electric offering
Citroen wants to make people aware that Ami is a zero-emission urban mobility solution
The model has become even more relevant with ultra low emission zones coming up
Clean air zones and other emissions reducing schemes have also taken prominence
This is prompting commuters to adopt clean mobility solutions