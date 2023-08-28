HT Auto
This gold-wrapped Citroen Ami mini car turns heads as it tours UK streets

A Citroen Ami mini electric car recently took to the streets of London in a gold chrome livery, gathering all the attention from passersby. Parked next to some famous and expensive supercars in the city, the little car outshined them with its shiny armor. The one-off creation turned heads as it toured through locations such as Knightsbridge, New Bond Street, Mayfair, and Park Lane.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM
This Citroen Ami in gold chrome livery outshines the famous supercars on London's streets.
The golden car started its tour on August 18 and will be visiting seven cities in over two weeks, till September 4. From London, it will taken on the roads of Bristol, Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool, Newcastle, and Edinburgh. The aim is to delight customers with a 100% electric offering and photobombing the famous supercars.

Also Read : Citroen E-C3 gets upgraded Shine trim in Indonesia

The ultimate aim of this tour is to make people aware that Ami from Citroen is a convenient zero-emission urban ride. The 100% electric vehicle emits zero CO2 while driving from London to other cities in the UK. It comes equipped with a 5.4kWh battery that takes about four hours to fully recharge. It offers a range of nearly 75 kilometres or 46 miles and a top speed of 28mph, thus providing an affordable and clean mobility solution.

The model has become even more relevant as ultra low emissions zones, clean air zones and other emissions reducing schemes take more prominent in cities of the UK, prompting commuters to adopt clean mobility solutions.

As a part of its UK tour, the company is giving away seven Ami cars, each wrapped with a cityscape design celebrating key landmarks, one for each of the seven cities. Those interested in getting one will need to enter a competition wherein in they'll have to visit an Ami Hub in each city location and scan the competition QR code to enter. Each winner will receive the Ami associated with their specific city.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2023, 11:57 AM IST

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
