Watch: A full-size Lego F1 model built using five lakh bricks enters Guinness

Formula One cars are revered for amazing performance across world tracks and for their thunderous sounds. And while a full-size Lego F1 race car model may not have either of these two, it is as much of a wonder, if not more, than an actual Formula One car. Built using five lakh bricks, the Lego F1 model was built by professionals at Jeddah's Red Sea Mall.

It is reported that this particular model beat a previous record set by a Ferrari Lego model to enter the Guinness World Records as the largest Lego Formula One model. While the Ferrari model had made use of 3.50 lakh bricks, the green model used around five lakh.

The Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) powered the entire process and the last brick was laid by the SAMF Chairman HRH Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal. “I am ecstatic to announce the completion of the world’s largest-ever LegoEGO brick build of a Formula 1 car – fully approved and certified by Guinness World Records," he said, adding that it was a way of giving back to the community and showcasing the progress of modern Saudi Arabia. As per reports, each of the five lakh bricks used to build the model will now be sold online and the proceeds will be given for charitable work.

Saudi Arabia will host its first-ever F1 race come December and the event will take place in Jeddah. While the decision to host an F1 race in the country raised several eyebrows because of reasons ranging from high temperatures to Saudi Arabia's poor human rights' record, the event itself is going ahead and the SAMF is busy building up the buzz before the flag off. For the country, it could be an opportunity to showcase its modern side and embrace the pinnacle of motor racing.