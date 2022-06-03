HT Auto
Volvo to make use of gaming engine for next-gen graphics in new EVs

Volvo partnered with Epic Games to bring in the photorealistic visualisation technology in its upcoming electric vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 10:52 AM
Volvo shared that this photorealistic visualisation technology will give users of its EVs high-quality with sharper rendering graphics.

Volvo will introduce photorealistic visualisation technology in next-generation electric vehicles following a collaboration with Epic Games. Volvo promises to bring the latter's Unreal Engine game engine to its upcoming electric cars to provide high-quality graphics inside the cabin. Epic Games' Unreal Engine which is considered to be the most advanced real-time 3D creation tool will be used by Volvo to develop digital interfaces inside the EVs.

With this collaboration, Volvo Cars will become the first European automaker to Unreal Engine to create Human Machine Interface (HMI). This technology, initially, will focus on the Driver Information Module (DIM) which is one of the displays inside the cabin to provide the driver with relevant information and infotainment features.

(Also read | Volvo Trucks is world's first to use fossil-free steel in its trucks )

Volvo shared that this photorealistic visualisation technology will give users of its EVs high-quality with sharper rendering graphics. Volvo mentioned the Unreal Engine will come with third-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms which will make the infotainment system twice as fast as its predecessor.

(Also read | Volvo to electrify its entire portfolio in the US in 2023 )

Volvo plans to bring this new graphic technology in the all-electric flagship model that the automaker plans to reveal later this year. Henrik Green, Chief Product Officer at Volvo Cars said, “To offer our customers the best possible user experience and contribute to a safe and personal drive, we need rich, immersive and responsive visualisation inside our cars." Heiko Wenczel, Epic Games’ Director of Automotive and HMI for Unreal Engine added, “Volvo Cars’ deeply talented design and product development teams have grasped this opportunity to do something fresh that will keep evolving with exciting new features that take advantage of the capabilities of Unreal Engine."

Volvo that aims to sell only pure electric cars by 2030, also wants to develop half of all the software inside its cars in-house by mid-decade.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 10:51 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric mobility Electric car
