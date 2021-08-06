Volvo gives New York fire department an all-electric XC40 Recharge SUV

Volvo has donated a fully-electric XC40 Recharge SUV to the New York City Fire Department to help the officials to provide training in case of accidents involving battery electric vehicles (BEV).

The department, with the help of the EV, will update the protocols of both training and real-life application during an incident concerning BEVs. The focus will also remain on the extraction of passengers from the vehicle in such accident cases. This donation will also contribute to keeping the first responders safe. It will also help firefighters to understand the outcomes and risks that come with EVs.

(Also read | Volvo Car India enhances customer service with round the clock support)

Since the design of an electric vehicle is different from conventional cars, it becomes utmost necessary for safety officials to approach these vehicles with unconventional methods. Especially cutting into an EV like the XC40 Recharge that features ultra-high-strength steel requires further specialised extrication procedures, says a Carscoops report. It also adds that this donation from the Swedish automaker will equip the safety officials to train themselves better in cases of accidents involving EVs.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge comes with multiple safety features that also keep the first responders safe. These include independently sealed and cooled battery modules to prevent leaks and damage, a battery safety cage, vibrantly coloured high voltage wiring to prevent contact and an accessible deactivation switch that can shut down all high-voltage power.

(Also read | Volvo sells 380,757 cars globally during the January-June period in 2021)

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro has been quoted saying that as the number of electric vehicles on the road are increasing rapidly, the fire department members must train themselves on managing fires and extractions. “Thanks to the FDNY Foundation’s support and this generous donation from Volvo Cars, our members will be even better trained and more prepared to respond to these incidents and continue to bravely protect New Yorkers," he has been quoted.