Volvo first carmaker in India to offer lifetime warranty on original parts

Volvo Car India has announced its customer lifetime parts warranty scheme which will allow customers service them without any labor cost. It is for the first time in India that a scheme that covers parts bought after the standard period of warranty and installed at an authorised workshop to carry a lifetime warranty.

The scheme starts on the date of purchase of the part and remains till the time the ownership of the car does not change. Under this, both the part and the labor cost are covered.

The new scheme will be applicable on Volvo cars currently on sale, as well as the forthcoming models like the S90 and XC60 petrol mild-hybrid cars. Volvo will drive in the two models on October 19 and is underlining its commitment for transition towards a complete petrol portfolio here.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “It is for the first time in India that such an initiative has been offered to the luxury customers. This is a unique offer in the automotive industry that gives the customer a carefree and secure car ownership. In the unlikely event of customers requiring a part changed for their car, the company will give a lifetime warranty on the part. The warranty commences on the date of purchase of the part and will follow the combination of car and car owner. If the car has a new registered owner, the warranty will end."

According to the Swedish car manufacturer, in case of any genuine Volvo part require repair or replacement as a result of material or manufacturing defect, the part will be repaired or replaced free of charge at an authorised service centre.

This industry-first scheme, however, is not applicable on normal wear and tear of parts, consumables, batteries, accessories and Software not associated with a hardware replacement. Parts replaced under new car warranty or extended warranty or goodwill warranty would not be covered under this scheme.