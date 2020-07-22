Volvo Eicher JV upgrades entire range of commercial vehicles with connected tech

Aggarwal said, with the connected technology in place, owners could get regular inputs regarding their vehicles on real-time basis.
The vehicles would have live internet connection and they would be in constant touch with owners or managers, as well as company workshops, he added.
The connected technology would help the owners to keep an eye on driving habits of drivers which influence fuel efficiency and would also give alerts if the vehicle needs some repair or servicing, Aggarwal said.
"We need to offer the least cost of ownership to the customer. Due to transition from BS 4 to BS 6, the cost of ownership for commercial vehicles has gone up between 8-15 per cent. By having connected features, the owners would be able to realise much better fuel efficiency, up time and so the entire productivity of the vehicle goes up," he noted.
Large fleet customers who have high demands of fuel efficiency, safety and driving behaviour as critical elements will be able to maximise their productivity and profitability, Aggarwal said.
This technology will not only benefit the big logistics players but also the last mile vehicles as effectively, he added.
The company has set up a centre at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh to cater to uptime services, fuel management and diagnostic services under the connected services project.