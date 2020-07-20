A huge Volvo truck with 74 wheels took one year to travel between Nashik and Thiruvananthapuram, a distance of about 1,700 kms. It was carrying a load of 70 tonnes of aerospace autoclave meant for Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

The Volvo FM12 truck are designed for carrying heavy cargo. But the machine was so heavy, that the truck could move only five kms every day. The truck started its journey in July 2019, travelled through four states to get the machine delivered to its destination.

"We started the journey on July 8, 2019, from Maharashtra. Now after travelling for one year and across four states, we have reached Thiruvananthapuram. We hope to deliver the cargo today at VRCC," a staff member travelling with the cargo was quoted by news agency ANI.

There are 32 staff members accompanying the truck. It was carrying an Aerospace Horizontal Autoclave which is used to make weightless material. The machine weighs 70 tonnes and has a height of 7.5 meters and width of 6.65 meters. It was manufactured in Nashik and will soon be commissioned for the Indian space research project.

"We're using ropes to carry the cargo's weight. It's being pulled by two axles, front and back. Both have 32 wheels each and the puller has 10 wheels. The puller is pulling it all. Drop deck weighs 10 tonnes and the cargo weighs 78 tonnes. The weight is distributed on the two axles," a staff member was quoted by ANI.

Kerala: A truck, carrying an aerospace horizontal autoclave for delivery to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, reached the city today a year after starting from Maharashtra. Staff say, "Started in July 2019 & travelled across 4 states. Hope to deliver this today" pic.twitter.com/XNaCjXa1C3 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020





According to the staff, due to height of the machine, they were unable to transport it via Cargo in ship and thus had to choose road. The team deployed to keep the truck moving forward had various tasks to ensure smooth movement on public roads without causing blockades. They had to regularly coordinate with local authorities to clear obstacles on the route. Since it is heavy, the truck took more time to move. The team had to ensure it did not cause any problem for other vehicles and also ensure the safety of the massive machine.

The truck's journey also got extended because of lockdowns imposed to tackle coronavirus outbreak since March this year.

(With input from agencies)