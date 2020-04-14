Volvo Cars India extends warranty on its cars till May 31 due to lockdown

Volvo cars India on Tuesday said it has extended the warranty on its cars till May 31 to minimise the inconvenience caused to customers due to the ongoing lockdown across the country.

This will cover customers who had the warranty expiring during the lockdown period beginning March 22, 2020, up until May 3, 2020, Volvo Cars India said in a statement.

The decision follows a series of steps taken by Volvo Cars India as part of its overall health and safety plan to mitigate the risks associated with Covid-19, it added.

Last month, the company had closed all dealerships and allowed work from home to protect its customers and employees against the pandemic.

“We fully support the government's lockdown initiative in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19, during the lockdown some of our customers may have faced warranty issues and we are happy to extend the warranty till May 31, 2020, for customers whose warranty ends between March 22 and May 3, 2020," Volvo Cars India Managing Director Charles Frump said.

The company is continuously assessing the situation and will take appropriate measures when required, he added.

