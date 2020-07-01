Swedish automaker Volvo Cars, owned by the Chinese Geely, has recalled nearly 2.2 million vehicles worldwide to resolve a seat belt problem on ten of its models.

Affected are the S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, V70, XC70, S80 and S80L as well as its luxurious SUV XC60 - all produced between 2006 and 2019 - the group said in a press release.

The problem, says Volvo, is related to a steel cable connected to the front seat belts which, in some cases - and depending on the behaviour of the user - can wear out over time, warns the manufacturer.

Volvo’s press spokesman Stefan Elfstrom was quoted by AP telling Swedish public radio, “We have seen that this wire can be subject to wear and tear under special conditions," reducing the seat belt's protection, he said, adding “this is a very rare problem. This could eventually cause damage to the cable, resulting in a reduction in the seatbelt restraint function."

(Also read: Volvo Cars, Waymo partner to build self-driving vehicles)

Volvo said the recall, which is the biggest ever for the brand, “is a preventive safety recall to avoid future issues." According to Volvo, no accident related to this anomaly has been identified. The group sent a letter to all affected customers asking them to contact their Volvo dealer.

(Also read: Volvo offers charging infrastructure across Europe for all electric models)

Acquired from the American Ford in 2010 by the Chinese manufacturer Geely, Volvo Cars has dramatically improved its accounts and its brand image. He also bet on autonomous cars, where he is now one of the most advanced.