Volvo Car India on Thursday announced that it is expanding the automaker's Digital Technology Hub at Bangalore to strengthen its digital presence in the country. The Swedish luxury automaker has appointed Jonas Olsson, HR Director Region APAC, Volvo Group India, as the Head of Digital Technology Hub, effective from June 1, 2021.

The company also said that it has an expansive strategy for the digital footprint in India. The car brand aims to leverage local talent for that. The Digital technology Hub is expected to take an important role in the development of the future generation of Volvo cars.

The auto manufacturer has been expanding its footprint in India for the last few years. The introduction of the Digital Technology Hub comes as part of that strategy.

Commenting about the Digital Technology Hub, Jonas Olsson said that Volvo Cars Digital serves Volvo Cars globally with IT services and solutions. "We do this in collaboration with an ecosystem of partners, which enables us to act fast, stay agile and at all times provide excellence in our services. The India-operations would be a full-fledged delivery organization, which in collaboration with partners, will be an integral part of the digital deliveries, and support the overall vision and business objectives for Volvo Cars," he further said.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said that Jonas Olsson's rich experience will add value and strengthen Volvo Car India’s core strategy of going digital in all its customer offerings in the future.