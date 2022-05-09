HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Records Strong 2022 Q1 Sales Despite Global Challenges

Volkswagen records strong 2022 Q1 sales despite global challenges

Volkswagen stated it earned around 5 billion euros as operating profits which is significantly higher than the previous year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2022, 05:53 PM
File photo used for representational purpose (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose (AP)
File photo used for representational purpose

Volkswagen Group has announced positive financial results for quarter one of this year. The auto major informed it earned sales revenue of 62.7 billion euros. Volkswagen attributed the revenue to improved sales mix, better pricing, consistent cost discipline and the flexibility provided by the Group’s global set-up. The company said it mitigated the impact of the semiconductor shortage by reallocating resources between its main markets in Europe, China, and the Americas.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Virtus (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Virtus
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9 to 12 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 35 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.74 kmpl
₹5.83Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

Volkswagen earned around 5 billion euros as operating profits which, it stated, is significantly higher than the previous year. The company also shared its outlook for 2022 where it expects that the semiconductor shortage may get better in the second half of this year. Volkswagen remains uncertain about the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Group's business. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said the Group has shown resilience again in the first quarter despite the unprecedented challenges of the world.

(Also read | Volkswagen Group EVs are sold out in Europe and US for 2022

Volkswagen said, despite the challenges, it will continue to push for expansion in global growth markets. It will focus on the North American region, especially the United States, as it intends to grow its profit share by 10 per cent by 2030. Battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) will be the central element of this strategy, as the auto major wants to introduce more than 25 EVs by the end of the decade.

(Also read | Volkswagen Virtus first-drive review: The sedan your garage deserves)

Diess shared Volkswagen will continue to expand its global footprint and push for profitable growth. “As a truly global company, we have extensive production capacities in all major growth and sales markets worldwide. Volkswagen’s global set up helped us to mitigate many of the adverse effects we are currently seeing. Even in a more polarized world, Volkswagen is firmly committed to expanding its global footprint, further driving its transformation into a sustainable and fully digital mobility provider," he added.

First Published Date: 09 May 2022, 05:53 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen auto sales car sales
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Indonesian president plans to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk over nickel
Indonesian president plans to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk over nickel
Volkswagen records strong 2022 Q1 sales despite global challenges
Volkswagen records strong 2022 Q1 sales despite global challenges
Imported EV cells not suitable for Indian conditions, says Niti Aayog member
Imported EV cells not suitable for Indian conditions, says Niti Aayog member
Hyundai Motor plans electric vehicle manufacturing plant in US
Hyundai Motor plans electric vehicle manufacturing plant in US
Mercedes EQS, S-Class to feature autonomous driving tech in this country
Mercedes EQS, S-Class to feature autonomous driving tech in this country

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city