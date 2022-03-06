HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Plans To Build Ev Factory Worth Two Billion Euros In Germany

Volkswagen plans to build EV factory worth two billion euros in Germany

To compete with Tesla, Volkswagen aims to ramp up its EV production by building a new factory for electric vehicles in Wolfsburg.  
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only. (Bloomberg)
Volkswagen plans to build EV factory worth two billion euros in Germany
File photo used for representational purpose only. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Volkswagen has approved an investment worth two billion euros to establish a new electric vehicle plant in Germany. Volkswagen is putting effort to push its business in the region in order to create its foothold in the market and compete with EV maker Tesla. This factory will be built in Wolfsburg.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Construction of this plant will begin early next year and Volkswagen stated production will start from 2026. It will also manufacture the automaker’s new all-electric fleet. Head of Volkswagen brand Ralf Brandstaetter said this move is an important milestone for the company as it is planning to move away from internal combustion engines.

(Also read | Volkswagen registers growth of 84% in February)

Volkswagen is investing 35 billion euros to completely change into an electric vehicle maker as it aims to become the world’s largest EV maker by 2025. Volkswagen is hoping to match Tesla with the new purpose-built factory by producing new electric vehicles in the space of 10 hours. The company's decision to make this factory came after Tesla got approval from local officials to start manufacturing in its gigafactory located near Berlin.

(Also read | Volkswagen suspends delivery of cars to Russia dealers, Volvo suspends shipments)

The company is also focusing to expand EV sales in China and is aiming to sell about one million EVs by 2023. Currently, the automaker's passenger car sales account for 60 per cent in the country and with emerging players in the segment, Volkswagen wants to become the major one. To achieve this goal, Brandstaetter relocated to Beijing where he will oversee the production of the company starting from August this year.

Volkswagen is also gearing up to launch its much-awaited electric vehicle ID.Buzz and its cargo variant ID.Buzz Cargo on March 9. This new EV is the electric version of Volkswagen's Microbus. It will come with an 82 kWh battery pack while the cargo version will come with 150 kWh battery pack.

(With inputs from AFP)

First Published Date: 06 Mar 2022, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen EV EVs Tesla Electric mobility Electric vehicles Electric vehicle
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

In a pool of car features what's necessary, what's not? Here's a quick look
In a pool of car features what's necessary, what's not? Here's a quick look
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased again; to launch in India this month
2022 BMW X4 facelift SUV teased again; to launch in India this month
Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia
Porsche halts vehicle deliveries in Russia
Volkswagen to focus on software, aims 25% faster vehicle development process
Volkswagen to focus on software, aims 25% faster vehicle development process
Maruti Suzuki to strengthen SUV line-up to maintain dominance in PV segment
Maruti Suzuki to strengthen SUV line-up to maintain dominance in PV segment

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city