HT Auto
Home Auto News Volkswagen Registers Growth Of 84% In February

Volkswagen registers growth of 84% in February

Volkswagen said that its sales growth for the month of February can be attributed to the overwhelming response received on the new Taigun.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Mar 2022, 02:24 PM
File phot - A Volkswagen logo is used for representational purpose only.  (REUTERS)
File phot - A Volkswagen logo is used for representational purpose only.  (REUTERS)

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday announced that it has managed to register sales growth of 84% last month in comparison to the corresponding period in 2021. 

The company said that its sales performance jump for the month of February can be attributed to the overwhelming response received on the new Taigun which is one of the newer products in the company's product portfolio.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The company further added that its positive sales momentum will be carried forward by the soon to be launched Volkswagen Virtus that is slated for the World Premiere on March 8th.

(Also Read: Volkswagen temporarily suspends delivery of cars already in Russia)

Commenting on the latest sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance witnessed in Feb’22 is a testament to the right product strategy developed for the Indian market. It is the love and endorsement by customers for Volkswagen products such as the Taigun that has driven this strong result. We are confident the soon to be unveiled Volkswagen Virtus will receive a similar appreciation and acceptance by our customers."

(Also Read: India-bound Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of the official debut)

The VW Virtus will be global model which will be launched in the Indian market as a replacement to the popular Vento sedan. The latter is likely to be soon taken off the shelves soon after the arrival of the Virtus. It will take the fight against the rivals such as the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna as well as the segment leader Honda City. Needless to say, both Skoda and VW are upping the sedan game in India with products like the Slavia and the Virtus. It would be interesting to note how these models perform.

First Published Date: 02 Mar 2022, 02:03 PM IST
TAGS: VW VW sales Volkswagen India Volkswagen sales
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Volkswagen registers growth of 84% in February
Volkswagen registers growth of 84% in February
Kia India sells over 18,000 units in February, Carens likely to ramp up numbers
Kia India sells over 18,000 units in February, Carens likely to ramp up numbers
TVS Raider 125 goes on sale in Latin America
TVS Raider 125 goes on sale in Latin America
2022 MG ZS EV, with significant updates, to launch on this date
2022 MG ZS EV, with significant updates, to launch on this date

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city