Volkswagen registers growth of 84% in February

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday announced that it has managed to register sales growth of 84% last month in comparison to the corresponding period in 2021.

The company said that its sales performance jump for the month of February can be attributed to the overwhelming response received on the new Taigun which is one of the newer products in the company's product portfolio.

The company further added that its positive sales momentum will be carried forward by the soon to be launched Volkswagen Virtus that is slated for the World Premiere on March 8th.

Commenting on the latest sales performance, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance witnessed in Feb’22 is a testament to the right product strategy developed for the Indian market. It is the love and endorsement by customers for Volkswagen products such as the Taigun that has driven this strong result. We are confident the soon to be unveiled Volkswagen Virtus will receive a similar appreciation and acceptance by our customers."

The VW Virtus will be global model which will be launched in the Indian market as a replacement to the popular Vento sedan. The latter is likely to be soon taken off the shelves soon after the arrival of the Virtus. It will take the fight against the rivals such as the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna as well as the segment leader Honda City. Needless to say, both Skoda and VW are upping the sedan game in India with products like the Slavia and the Virtus. It would be interesting to note how these models perform.

