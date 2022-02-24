HT Auto
India-bound Volkswagen Virtus teased ahead of the official debut

Volkswagen Virtus will come out as a replacement to the Vento sedan in India. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2022, 12:53 PM
The VW Virtus will come based on the popular MQB A0 IN platform.
Volkswagen has officially teased its upcoming Virtus sedan which will be the second product offering under the India 2.0 project. The VW Virtus will come based on the popular MQB A0 IN platform and is slated to make its world debut as the company's new global sedan, on March 8th 2022.

(Also Read: After Kushaq and Taigun, Skoda and Volkswagen to renew rivalry in sedan segment)

“The new Volkswagen Virtus invigorates and impresses with its dynamic and emotional design language. The global sedan represents dynamism in its appeal and confidence in its character while retaining the core DNA of the brand. The Virtus is a perfect illustration of a sedan that meets the aspirations of customers in India with a truly global outlook." said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The company says that its name ‘Virtus’ combines the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’. And claims that it encompasses the core DNA of the brand. 

(Also Read: Slavia, Kushaq to drive Skoda's India story, says Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess)

The VW Virtus will be introduced as the replacement to the popular Vento sedan which is likely to be taken off the shelves in India after the arrival of Virtus. 

When launched, it will take the fight against the rivals such as the Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna as well as the segment leader Honda City. Expect the Virtus to be slightly more premium than the other rivals in the segment. It will be a technical twin the Skoda Slavia which was also introduced recently in the Indian market. 

Needless to say, both Skoda as well as Volkswagen are upping the sedan game in India with products like the Slavia and the Virtus. It would be interesting to note how these models perform. 

First Published Date: 24 Feb 2022, 12:40 PM IST
TAGS: VW Volkswagen Volkswagen Virtus Volkswagen India
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

