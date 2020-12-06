Volkswagen India is expanding its sales network across India and aims to hit 150 customer touchpoints, or sales showrooms, by the end of this year. Volkswagen currently has 137 sales outlets in the country, besides 116 service touchpoints, or service centres for its cars.

Volkswagen India recently inaugurated its latest customer touchpoint in Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad. Located at Jyothi Nagar, the showroom has an area of 22,000 square feet.

The showroom in Hyderabad includes a 3-car display showcasing the latest products from Volkswagen. It also provides a range of after-sales service, including maintenance and spare repair.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Head, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the inauguration of the new facility at Mehdipatnam, Hyderabad, Volkswagen is on-track to expand our customer touchpoints across the country. As we prepare ourselves for the launch of the Taigun next year, we’ve been relentlessly working towards strengthening our customer experience packaged with providing premium accessible mobility solutions. We are confident of offering excellent sales & service experience to our customers in the Southern region."

Nihar Mody, Director, Mody Auto India Private Limited said, “With the addition of Volkswagen Mehdipatnam to our network in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh region, we intend to be more accessible for our customers. Our state-of-the-art, integrated sales and service facility, will enable our customers to experience professional sales and maintenance services at their comfort and convenience."

The German carmaker sold 1,412 units in India last month. Despite the festive season boost, the carmaker failed to grow in November. Volkswagen India recorded nearly 52 per cent of year-on-year de-growth and was also down by more than 30 per cent compared to the previous month.

Volkswagen currently offers four cars in India - Polo, Vento, T-Roc and Tiguan AllSpace SUV. In 2021, Volkswagen is likely to bring in its fifth offering to India - the Taigun SUV.