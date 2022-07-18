Volkswagen Bus Festival makes a comeback; Kombi to ID.Buzz all are welcome

Volkswagen announced that it will conduct the 2023 VW Bus Festival in Hannover, Germany from 23 June to 25 June. The auto major shared that it is expecting that more than 1,00,000 visitors to attend the festival from across the world.

Volkswagen informed that visitors are welcome to bring models from the latest generations to ones from yesteryear such as the VW camper vans, Microbus, T1, the Kombi and also the Multivan PHEV. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Brand Board of Management Member for Sales and Marketing Lars Krause said, “This interaction between all the diverse VW Bus models of all eras is at the soul of the community. We're delighted that 16 years after the last festival, this globally unique automotive phenomena will again be given a stage in 2023."

According to Volkswagen, this three-day festival will be an expression of an approach to life. This festival will allow Volkswagen bus enthusiasts to listen to music, participate in talks and also camp out.

With the introduction of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, this festival marks another milestone. The Volkswagen ID.Buzz electric vehicle will hit the showrooms in late 2023, informed the automaker in earlier reports. This electric bus will be manufactured in three variants. Apart from a model suited for personal use, Volkswagen ID.Buzz will come in cargo and transporter variants. The automaker is aiming to manufacture as many as 15,000 ID.Buzz EVs this year. The production volume will increase to 1,30,000 units after manufacturing speed reaches full speed.

Volkswagen is currently producing only a rear-wheel drive model with a single electric motor. The ID.Buzz will come with a more potent dual-motor electric powertrain combined with the AWD system. This model is expected to create a power output of around 300 hp.

