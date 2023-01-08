HT Auto
Home Auto News Vietnamese Ev Maker Vinfast Delays Its First Car Deliveries To Us

Vietnamese EV maker VinFast delays its first car deliveries to US

Vietnam's electric vehicle maker VinFast has delayed its first batch of car deliveries to the US from December to January due to the holiday season in the country. “We are currently signing sales contracts with our customers and will hand over vehicles in January according to their needs," the company said in a statement. It will hand over the VF8 models to the customers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jan 2023, 16:57 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
VF8 electric vehicle (Bloomberg)
VF8 electric vehicle (Bloomberg)
VF8 electric vehicle (Bloomberg)
VF8 electric vehicle

The VF8, along with the VF9 electric vehicles made their grand debut at the LA Auto show in 2021. VinFast has vowed to end the production of gas-powered models rapidly. It delivered its first locally produced EV in Vietnam in December 2021. In late November, the company said that it needed to delay EV rollouts in Europe and Canada to early 2023 due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

Also Read : Vietnam war! This Vietnamese EV company has invaded US

Earlier, the automaker claimed to have received 24,000 orders globally within 48 hours of opening reservations, paving the way for Vietnam to become one of the few countries producing fully electric vehicles. In its next batch, the automaker aims to ship about 5,000 EVs to the US, Canada, and Europe.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The automaker also recently debuted the VF6 and VF7 electric models, hoping to become the EV manufacturer for everyone with models in B, C, D, and E auto segments.

EV maker VinFast already has its US headquarters in Los Angeles and an R&D center in San Francisco. It is set to begin production in the US from July of 2024. VinFast's investments plans combine to as much as $6 billion and this factory is the EV maker's first phase of an extensive plan that it has in store for the US. The factory will have a capacity of 1,50,000 electric cars annually, and will also gradually be equipped to manufacture electric buses and batteries.

First Published Date: 08 Jan 2023, 16:57 PM IST
TAGS: VinFast electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Who is Tom Zhu? Tesla now has a new No.2 after Elon Musk. And he's Chinese
Ken_Block
Who was Ken Block?
A Chinese concept car caught fire on the show floor during an auto show.
This Chinese concept car catches fire on show floor during Guangzhou Auto Show
File photo used for representational purpose.
This pre-owned BMW clocks 16 lakh kms. That's two round trips to Moon and back
Screenshot from video posted on Youtube by AutoTopNL
Watch: This Ferrari thunders down German highway at 351 kmph

Trending this Week

Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Experience New Age Tech In The New Age Baleno
Ather_scooter_1664606474316
New Year 2023: Look out for these electric scooters this year
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Hot and Techy Brezza became the highest selling SUV in September 2022, totally disrupting the B Segment from an industry standpoint.
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza clocks 1 lakh bookings in just 2 months
Royal_Enfield_Mighty
Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber
Super_Meteor_1667737368400
New Year 2023: Get ready for these premium motorcycles set to arrive in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Citroen C3
Citroen C3
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

India hands over 75 buses to Sri Lanka for its public transport system
India hands over 75 buses to Sri Lanka for its public transport system
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March next year: Nitin Gadkari
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will be ready by March next year: Nitin Gadkari
Auto Expo 2023: Key features of upcoming Kia EV9
Auto Expo 2023: Key features of upcoming Kia EV9
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast delays its first car deliveries to US
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast delays its first car deliveries to US
This Maserati is all set to don an EV guise, promises 745 hp power
This Maserati is all set to don an EV guise, promises 745 hp power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city