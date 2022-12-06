Vietnam war! This Vietnamese EV company has invaded US

Vietnam may not seem like a likely place for an electric car maker but pause
VinFast is coming in & coming in hot. The EV company has already started importing units into the US
Some of its models like VF8 & VF9 are quite the looker, & have performance claims to boot
The Vinfast VF8, for instance, is a mid-size electric crossover SUV with a claimed range of up to 480 kms
Available in two trims, it offers up to 402 hp and 457 Nm of torque
A large infotainment screen, leather seats, sunroof & even ADAS are some other highlights
For now, VF8 is being manufactured in Vietnam but VinFast plans to localize manufacturing in the US by 2024
VinFast VF9 is another EV that is also looking to create in roads within the US, with Tesla in sight