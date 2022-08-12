HT Auto
Upcoming Lamborghini Urus SUV sets new record

The Lamborghini Urus did not enter the official race, however, the time was noted by official timekeepers of the hill climb
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2022, 12:00 PM
The new Lamborghini Urus will be revealed in mid-August.
The new Lamborghini Urus will be revealed in mid-August.
The new Lamborghini Urus will be revealed in mid-August.
The new Lamborghini Urus will be revealed in mid-August.

The new Lamborghini Urus which will be revealed in mid-August has already set a milestone before its formal debut. The new Lamborghini Urus participated in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb production SUV category. In its camouflage, the Urus started from an altitude of 2862 meters and tackled 156 turns that covered 20 km following an ascend of 1439 meters altitude. The Lamborghini Urus cross the finish line which was at 4302 meters in a total time of 10:32.064.

Though the Lamborghini Urus did not enter the official race, however, the time was noted by official timekeepers of the climb. Lamborghini informed the new Urus' performance exceeded both the previous PPIHC sanctioned non-race day manufacturer record of 12:35.610 set by Paul Dallenbach in 2014 and the current race day record of 10:49.902 achieved by Rhys Millen which was set in a Bentley Bentayga in 2018.

(Also read | Lamborghini teases new version of Urus SUV; likely to be Evo or PHEV

Automobili Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr said that Pikes Peak is the most famous and challenging hillclimb event in the world and the new Lamborghini Urus model superseded the team's expectations. “The uneven track layout tests the chassis’ balance; the significant altitude differences stress the powertrain, and the weather conditions can change very rapidly between start to finish," added Mohr.

(Also read | Lamborghini delivers second unit of Aventador Ultimae Coupe in India )

The Urus SUV which comes with the standard twin-turbo V8 engine underwent modification to comply with the safety regulations of the climb. The passenger compartment sported a roll cage while the standard seats were replaced by a race seat with a six-point harness along with setting up a fire extinguishing system.

First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 11:59 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Urus
