Uber India partners Delhi airport to sanitise cabs before trips

2 min read.Updated: 02 Jun 2020, 04:17 PM IST
PTI
The hubs will also offer contactless service, digital and contactless payment options and include mandatory face masks for drivers and riders.
Ride-hailing company Uber on Tuesday said it has set up a sanitisation hub at the Delhi airport in partnership with Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) to disinfect cars before every single trip.
The sanitisation will be done using state-of-the-art equipment and disinfectants for setting safety standards for riders and drivers, according to a statement.
The sanitisation hub in Delhi has been set up at the multi-level car parking (MLCP) of Terminal 3 at Delhi Airport, which is currently the only functional terminal in Delhi, it added.
Uber said it has made similar arrangements at Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports as well.
"As cities begin to reopen and people start moving again, Uber is committed to providing exemplary safety standards for its riders and drivers," Pavan Vaish, head of central operations at Uber India and South Asia, said.