HT Auto
Home Auto News Trucks Drive Themselves On The Roads Of This Country

Trucks drive themselves on the roads of this country

Barrelling down a motorway south of Stockholm in a 40-tonne lorry and trailer, the driver keeps a careful eye on the road but, jarringly, no hands on the wheel.

By: AFP
| Updated on: 30 Nov 2022, 13:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Scania's self-driving truck is pictured on a motorway in Sweden (AFP)
Scania's self-driving truck is pictured on a motorway in Sweden (AFP)
Scania's self-driving truck is pictured on a motorway in Sweden (AFP)
Scania's self-driving truck is pictured on a motorway in Sweden

Instead, the truck drives itself, and veteran driver Roger Nordqvist is at the ready only in case of unexpected problems.

Swedish truck maker Scania is not the only auto manufacturer developing autonomous vehicles, but it recently became the first in Europe to pilot them while delivering commercial goods.

"We take their goods from point A, drive them to point B, fully autonomously," Peter Hafmar, head of autonomous solutions at Scania, tells AFP outside the company's transport lab in Sodertalje, south of Stockholm.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 2 Series Gran Coupe
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹37.9 - 42.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.06 kmpl
₹2.64 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.5 kmpl
₹83.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q2 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q2
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.38 kmpl
₹34.99 - 50.03 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Volkswagen plans to make autonomous cars mainstream by 2030. Details here

In the pilot project, the self-driving truck is manoeuvring a stretch of some 300 kilometres (186 miles) between Sodertalje and Jonkoping in Sweden's south, delivering fast-food goods.

From the outside, the vehicle looks almost like any other lorry, save for a rail on the roof packed with cameras and two sensors resembling bug antennae on the sides.

Inside the cab, the wheel and seats are where you'd expect to find them, but small devices and screens dot the dashboard and a nest of wires run to the computer rack housed behind the passenger seat.

'Drives better by itself'

Scania's self-driving truck is pictured on a motorway, south of Stockholm
Scania's self-driving truck is pictured on a motorway, south of Stockholm (AFP)
Scania's self-driving truck is pictured on a motorway, south of Stockholm
Scania's self-driving truck is pictured on a motorway, south of Stockholm (AFP)

Engineer Goran Fjallid sits next to the safety driver in the passenger's seat, eyes glued to his laptop as it receives video from the truck's cameras and flickering text with information about what the vehicle is seeing.

A second screen shows a 3D-visualisation of the truck on the road and all nearby vehicles.

The lorry combines all the input from the various sensors with a GPS system, with the different technologies acting as back-ups for each other.

"If the road markings disappear for a while, then it will use the GPS and it stays perfectly in its lane," Fjallid explains.

"It drives better by itself than when you drive it manually," he adds.

But he acknowledges that a lot of trial and error has gone into getting the truck to that point.

They've had to tweak things like how the truck handles merging onto the motorway, and what to do when another car cuts in front of it.

Every time the truck does something unexpected, such as braking or slowing down for no apparent reason, Fjallid makes a note of the exact timing so the logs and data can be examined.

The lorry's sensors are also calibrated daily before hitting the road.

Hafmar says there are still some hurdles to clear before driverless trucks -- without safety drivers -- become a common sight on roads, both in terms of technology and legislation.

They expect to have this ready by the end of the 2020s or the beginning of 2030s, Hafmar says.

No more truck drivers?

Scania's self-driving truck
Scania's self-driving truck (AFP)
Scania's self-driving truck
Scania's self-driving truck (AFP)

The advent of self-driving trucks can be seen as a threat to the jobs of truck drivers -- one of the world's most common professions.

But Hafmar insists autonomous vehicles are needed to address a global driver shortage.

And, he says, it will be a long time before artificial intelligence will be able to handle all aspects of logistics.

Initially, self-driving lorries will likely be used for long-haul trips, but the last-mile distribution to shops and customers "will happen with human drivers", Hafmar adds.

According to a report from the International Road Transport Union (IRU) in June, there were some 2.6 million unfilled positions for truck drivers around the world in 2021.

Hafmar also points out other potential benefits: since computers don't need to sleep or rest, the vehicles can be scheduled for trips at times when there is less traffic, or drive slower -- but for longer -- to save on fuel.

A host of other companies are also in the race to launch self-driving trucks.

Start-ups Aurora, Waymo, Embark, Kodiak and Torc (together with Daimler) are running tests in the United States, while China's Baidu announced a self-driving truck in late 2021.

In Europe, IVECO is working with Californian start-up Plus, supported by Amazon, and recently announced the end of their first phase of circuit testing. They will also launch road tests.

Swedish company Einride also plans to launch road tests in Germany soon.

 

First Published Date: 30 Nov 2022, 13:11 PM IST
TAGS: self-driving
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents
The Duke 390 and Ultraviolette F77 have an aggressive design and similar hardware as well.
Electric vs Petrol: Ultraviolette F77 vs KTM 390 Duke specs comparison
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
KTM 250 Adventure vs Yezdi Adventure: Which adventure tourer should you buy?
Nissan uses AI to end traffic jams on highways; uses 100 units of Rogue SUVs
Nissan uses AI to end traffic jams on highways; uses 100 units of Rogue SUVs
Say hello to self-drive lorries that are now rumbling down roads
Say hello to self-drive lorries that are now rumbling down roads
Trucks drive themselves on the roads of this country
Trucks drive themselves on the roads of this country
Why rising Covid cases in China re-ignite worries for car comapnies
Why rising Covid cases in China re-ignite worries for car comapnies

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city