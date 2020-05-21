The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has released new guidelines for vehicles plying between Delhi and Noida during the lockdown 4.0 that has been extended till May 31.

In a statement issued from the authority, it said the Noida-Delhi border will remain sealed except for movement of people associated with exempted services. This order will once again restrict vehicular movement between the borders for people residing in NCR till the end of the month.

The decision comes days after the lockdown was extended with revised guidelines from May 18. Initially vehicles were allowed for people travelling for work to cross the city borders in the NCR region. However, for the past few days, the Kalindi Kunj and DND Flyway have seen major traffic chaos causing mile-long queues to enter or exit these borders past the checkpoints.

One of the key causes for the traffic jams was police asking for passes from motorists. Noida administration has been strict while allowing entry of vehicles from Delhi. E-passes issued by the DM's office was the only to get past the barricades.

A senior Uttar Pradesh Police official was quoted by news agency PTI saying, "We are checking every vehicle but sometimes it becomes very difficult due to the numbers of vehicles. People with valid passes are being allowed. However, if someone does not have a pass and is carrying some important items like medicine, they are also being allowed."

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters travelling to Noida to plan their trip only if their vehicles have movement passes issued by the authorities concerned.

"As UP police is allowing entry to Noida only for vehicle heaving movement pass issued by DM Noida. People travelling from Delhi to Noida using Kalindi Kunj barrage flyover and DND flyover may plan their trip accordingly," it had tweeted.

The order issued by the administration has also revised guidelines on movement of vehicles. It said that unlike previous lockdowns, two people would be allowed on a two-wheeler in case one of them is a female. However, it also said that wearing a helmet will be mandatory for both the rider and the pillion.

In four-wheelers, two people besides the driver will be allowed. Up to two children will be allowed to travel in a car additionally, it stated. On a three-wheeler, two people besides a driver will be allowed and all of them have to cover their faces with masks.

(With inputs from agencies)