Toyota rolls out finance offers, no EMIs for 3 months on Innova Crysta, Fortuner

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has jumped the bandwagon of companies offering finance schemes in the country in a bid to boost sales in Covid-19 times. The company on Friday announced a range of offers covering its entire range of products in India.

Stating that it is working closely with finance partners to ease the process of new car purchase and make them more affordable, Toyota announced four separate schemes, each covering different set of products available.

All cars in Toyota Kirloskar Motor's portfolio are covered in the 'EMI Holiday for 3 months' scheme. This means that Innova Crysta, Fortuner, Camry Hybrid, Yaris and Glanza can now be purchased with a three-month EMI free period. All of these vehicles also now come with 'Zero down payment' and 'Low EMI' schemes.

Additionally, Yaris and Glanza are also available with an 'Assured Buyback' scheme. "Our finance schemes are in-line with TKM’s endeavor to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers," said Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. "As the pressures of uncertainty continue, we want to ease and encourage all car buyers to fulfill the entire family's transportation needs. We hope the finance schemes enable customers to realise their dreams with Toyota’s promise of an assured peace of mind."

The finance offers have been rolled out at dealerships which have resumed operations in the country even as the company is busy promoting its online sales platform for a safe and convenient buying experience.

Toyota is only one among many OEMs to have rolled out special finance schemes in the country While sales figure in the Indian automotive industry over the two to three months have been absolutely dismal, the passenger vehicle segment has been especially hit. The outlook also remains grim with analysts predicting sales volume of passenger vehicles to fall by up to 25% in FY21. (Full report here)