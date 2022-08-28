HT Auto
This state to soon make various transport related services available online

West Bengal will also set up e-charging points and CNG stations across the state in order to move towards electric mobility ecosystem.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2022, 17:42 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only (Bloomberg)
The West Bengal government will soon make various transport related services online so that general public doesn't have to face hassles at regional transport offices. Services such as vehicle registration to learner license, will all be available online, state Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty said at a press conference. The government also plans to turn all state transport undertakings in the state fully environment-friendly by 2030 with the induction of 1,180 electric buses.

With this step, people will be able to do things from the comfort of their homes, helping both the general public as well as those in the transport business. "In a bid to do away with people's harassment at regional transport offices (RTOs), we have decided to make services from vehicle registration to learner license or permits available through online mode," Chakraborty said.

(Also read | West Bengal govt procures five electric vehicles for power minister)

Further, the state will set up e-charging points and CNG stations across the state in order to move towards electric mobility ecosystem. West Bengal government has already entered into an agreement with Tata Motors for 1,180 electric buses which will start arriving soon. Moreover, the state will introduce 1,000 e-cabs by a private service provider in Kolkata soon.

Services such as ownership change of vehicles, interviews of seller and buyer will also be done through the virtual mode and people will not have to come to the RTOs for the purpose. Other services that will go online include vehicle registration, learner license, fancy registration number, special permits for commercial vehicles, hypothecation cancellation, duplicate registration certificates, State Transport Authority (STA) permits, among others.

The minister stated that he is sympathetic to the hardships faced by private bus operators in the state owing to increase in diesel prices over the last few years.

(with inputs from PTI)

