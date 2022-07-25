This race simulator costs nearly as much as Tesla Model 3, and is made for speed

Complete with 12GB GeForce RTX graphics card, 16 GB of memory and a 49-inch screen, the ProDrive racing simulator is built for fast-paced action on track but from home.

It is sleek. It is suave. It is a racing simulator that's possibly like no other. UK-based ProDrive has revealed its latest racing sim that is touted as the ‘world’s most beautiful simulator.' Created by design and engineering house Callum, the racing simulator sure does make a massive fashion statement but its plug-and-play functionality is also being bragged as something that would cater to the high expectations of professional gamers across the world.

In a press statement, ProDrive informed that every element on the racing simulator - carbon monocoque housing the driver’s seat, the screen, the steering and even the pedal box - is an exercise in elegance that is aimed at uplifting the ambience of wherever the unit may be placed. It is further claimed that the entire design and engineering is aimed to give the person inside a feel of being inside an actual race car.

(Also read: This Formular Drive simulator has jet tech system)

But looks alone matters less when compared to performance and the ProDrive racing simulator is making some big statements in this regard too. The set-up gets a a 12GB GeForce RTX graphics card and 16GB of memory. There is a 49-inch display screen with a high refresh rate that allows for smooth graphics, a high-grade steering with a Simcube steering motor and mechanical pedal box, all come together to ensure precise inputs.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

ProDrive is now hoping for its latest offering to make a solid mark in a widening space of gaming and e-sports while also doubling up as an in-house masterpiece when not being used. “I wanted something that married technology with contemporary furniture, something you would be proud to have on display in your home like a grand piano, rather than tucked out of the way," says Prodrive Chairman David Richards. "I’m proud of the result, it’s something that would not look out of place in a gallery of contemporary art."

Priced at around 39,000 pounds or approximately $46,000 or ₹37.33 lakh, this racing simulator may be out of reach for most gamers because of its price point alone. After all, this is almost what one would pay for a base variant of a Tesla Model 3, more than the price of a Kia EV6 or Volkswagen ID.4. But if one can afford it, the racing simulator can be quite an addition to a fancy home while still helping gamers achieve their on-screen goals.

First Published Date: