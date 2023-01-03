This Lamborghini driver shows how not to save a supercar when things go rowdy

Driving a supercar is not an easy skill to master and a recent incident with a Lamborghini Huracan Performante proves just that. A video has surfaced showing how a blue Lamborghini crashes into a wall and then into a van after fishtailing, showing us exactly how not to save a supercar when things get out of hand.

Posted on the HK (Hong Kong) Cam page on Facebook, the video shows a blue Huracan Performante filmed on a dash cam. The chase car was moving from one lane to the other, coming up close behind the Lamborghini in question. Soon after, there is screaming of V10 from beneath the Huracan’s engine cover wake up as the car takes off.

Also Read : Italian police race in specially-modified Lamborghini to deliver kidney

Shortly after, it seems that the supercar is too much to handle for the driver and the car seems quite unsettled on the road. It first slides towards the right, then to the left as the driver tries to correct the slide. Then, the Lamborghini reverses course and nearly hits a van in the other lane before rolling hard into the guard rail.

The owner only taps on the brakes for a moment after the contact though before mashing on the accelerator again. This time, it seems that the driver intentionally fishtails but much like the first time, the driver fails to correct the motion. And instead of smacking into a guard rail, the super car plows into the side of a van, sending both cars into a hard spin to the left.

The Huracan sustains damages all over while the van suffers damage on the front and side. This particular accident was somehow avoidable and clearly took place due to the driver's inability to handle the supercar. When the slide was happening, the driver should have applied brakes and kept the car centered in the lane.

First Published Date: