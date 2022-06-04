HT Auto
Home Auto News This Ev Maker Logs Over 300% Growth In May

This EV maker logs over 300% growth in May

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility has announced that it has managed to clock a growth of 329% in May'22.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2022, 05:22 PM
Wardwizard sells a number of EV products under Joy-ebike brand. 
Wardwizard sells a number of EV products under Joy-ebike brand. 
Wardwizard sells a number of EV products under Joy-ebike brand. 
Wardwizard sells a number of EV products under Joy-ebike brand. 

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility has announced that it has managed to clock a growth of 329% in May'22. The company sold 2,055 units of electric two-wheelers last month when compared to just 479 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company has recently announced several new offerings in the country in the high-speed category. The EV-maker launched new high-speed electric scooters such as Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ and fleet management electric scooter Del Go. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The says that it aims to cater to all kinds of electric mobility requirements in India. “As the demand for electric mobility witnesses substantial growth across the country, we at WardWizard are also expanding our operations. With our entry into the high-speed scooter segment, we are focusing on this category too," says Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

(Also Read: WardWizard lines up 650 cr investment to set up Li-ion plant, related infra)

In May, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sunkonnect, a Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm. With the new partnership, it aims to set up a Li-ion advance cells manufacturing unit at its electric vehicle ancillary cluster in Vadodara. “We have streamlined and strategized our production and beginning with the deliveries of our new high-speed scooter models in a phased manner from June’22. The production of these models has already begun at our Vadodara factory. With the uptick in demand for our models across all our touch points, the intent is to reduce the waiting period. With positive market sentiment and trust for our electric two-wheelers, we continue to add new customers to our family," added Gupte. 

Meanwhile, the company has also recently participated in and showcased the entire range of electric two-wheelers at the Electric Vehicle Exposition 2022 in Bangalore and India Auto Show 3.0 in Mumbai.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2022, 05:21 PM IST
TAGS: electric scooters WardWizrd EV Electric Vehicle EV Mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

NHTSA receives more than 700 complaints of phantom braking in Tesla EVs
NHTSA receives more than 700 complaints of phantom braking in Tesla EVs
Volkswagen CEO says competition with Tesla will be tight
Volkswagen CEO says competition with Tesla will be tight
TVS Motor wants to create sustained dominant play in EV segment
TVS Motor wants to create sustained dominant play in EV segment
Ravi Shastri's iconic Audi 100 gets restoration job by Super Car Club Garage
Ravi Shastri's iconic Audi 100 gets restoration job by Super Car Club Garage
Skoda Octavia becomes costlier in India. Check new price here
Skoda Octavia becomes costlier in India. Check new price here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city