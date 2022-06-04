This EV maker logs over 300% growth in May

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility has announced that it has managed to clock a growth of 329% in May'22. The company sold 2,055 units of electric two-wheelers last month when compared to just 479 units sold in the corresponding month a year ago. The company has recently announced several new offerings in the country in the high-speed category. The EV-maker launched new high-speed electric scooters such as Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ and fleet management electric scooter Del Go.

The says that it aims to cater to all kinds of electric mobility requirements in India. “As the demand for electric mobility witnesses substantial growth across the country, we at WardWizard are also expanding our operations. With our entry into the high-speed scooter segment, we are focusing on this category too," says Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

(Also Read: WardWizard lines up ₹650 cr investment to set up Li-ion plant, related infra)

In May, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sunkonnect, a Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm. With the new partnership, it aims to set up a Li-ion advance cells manufacturing unit at its electric vehicle ancillary cluster in Vadodara. “We have streamlined and strategized our production and beginning with the deliveries of our new high-speed scooter models in a phased manner from June’22. The production of these models has already begun at our Vadodara factory. With the uptick in demand for our models across all our touch points, the intent is to reduce the waiting period. With positive market sentiment and trust for our electric two-wheelers, we continue to add new customers to our family," added Gupte.

Meanwhile, the company has also recently participated in and showcased the entire range of electric two-wheelers at the Electric Vehicle Exposition 2022 in Bangalore and India Auto Show 3.0 in Mumbai.

